Hina Khan, former star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recalls her journey and the conflicts with producer Rajan Shahi, while also continuing to shine in her career.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which first aired in 2009, has now become one of the longest-running television shows, entertaining audiences for over 15 years. The show initially starred Hina Khan as Akshara and Karan Mehra as Naitik. Both actors quickly became fan favorites for their remarkable performances, earning widespread praise. Their chemistry as a couple on screen made them one of the most iconic pairs in Indian television history. However, behind the scenes, there were some conflicts between Hina Khan and the show's producer, Rajan Shahi.

Hina Khan played the role of Akshara for eight years before her departure from the show. In various interviews, Rajan Shahi has spoken about disagreements between him and the actress, revealing that the conflict stemmed from Hina’s refusal to participate in scenes that highlighted Shivangi Joshi's character. As a result, Hina was let go from the show. Despite this, Shahi has maintained that he still admires Hina for her work on the show and has shared some behind-the-scenes details of their collaboration.

Rajan Shahi recently spoke with Siddharth Kannan and recalled how he personally oversaw many aspects of Hina’s preparation for her role. He shared that when Hina was cast, the script for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was already finalized, but he was determined to make her the lead actress. He even managed her spa treatments, waxing, bleaching, and hair extensions to ensure she looked perfect for the role. Shahi also revealed that he personally handled the rehearsals to make sure Hina was always well-prepared.

When asked about the casting process, Shahi mentioned that the channel initially refused to approve Hina for the lead role. However, he was confident about his choice and went ahead with her casting. Shahi even invested Rs 40 lakh of his own money for an outdoor shoot in Jaipur, promising the channel that he would return the money if the show didn’t succeed.

Despite the tensions between them, Rajan Shahi shared that Hina Khan still acknowledges his support and appreciates his efforts to help her shine on the show. Even now, the story of Akshara and Naitik continues to be loved by fans and remains a cherished memory for many viewers.

In addition to her role on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan became a household name and earned fame for her versatility. After leaving the show, she went on to play the fierce Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and participated in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 11 (where she was the runner-up) and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Hina has also explored a successful career in films and web series, with notable roles in Hacked and Damaged 2. Recently, she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef alongside her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, where they shared their love story.

Known for her strong personality and impeccable fashion sense, Hina Khan continues to be a significant figure in the entertainment industry, inspiring many with her journey.