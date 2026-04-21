Raja Shivaji: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's 10 years old son Rahyl makes acting debut, will play this special role

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ENTERTAINMENT
Raja Shivaji marks the acting debut of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s son, Rahyl, who plays young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film showcases Shivaji’s early life, battles and vision of swaraj, featuring a strong ensemble cast.
Raja Shivaji marks a special moment for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, as their 10-year-old son Rahyl Deshmukh makes his acting debut. The historical drama, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, blends a powerful story with a personal family milestone.
The Mumbai event presented the Raja Shivaji trailer to showcase Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's early life and his vision of swaraj to the audience. The opening scenes of the trailer show young Shivaji, played by Rahyl Deshmukh in his first screen performance. People are interested in his performance because he has already attracted attention through his work in a famous role.
The Raja Shivaji trailer was shown at a major event in Mumbai, which presented the first look of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's early years and his vision of swaraj. The trailer begins with a young Shivaji character, who is played by Rahyl Deshmukh in his first appearance on screen. The audience shows interest in his presence because they want to observe his performance in an iconic role.
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Riteish Deshmukh directs the film, which shows him portraying the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Genelia Deshmukh portrays his wife Saibai. The trailer shows important events from Shivaji's life, which include his battles against the Mughals and his efforts to create an independent kingdom. The film features a powerful main cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.