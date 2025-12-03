FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'

A day after filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding on Monday, Raj's sister Sheetal Nidimoru warmly welcomed her new sister-in-law into the family. She shared a group photo of the Nidimor family on her Instagram and penned a note stating that the family stands by Raj and Samantha as the two are being trolled online as it's the second wedding for both of them.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'
Samantha and Raj with the Nidimoru family at their wedding
A day after filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding on Monday, Raj's sister Sheetal Nidimoru warmly welcomed her new sister-in-law into the family. She shared a group photo of the Nidimor family on her Instagram and penned a note stating that the family stands by Raj and Samantha as the two are being trolled online as it's the second wedding for both of them.

Sheetal wrote, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today....soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of 'gentle alignment' in Raj and Samantha’s journey."

"As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way", she further added.

Samantha and Isha chose Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore for their wedding, wher they performed the unique ceremony Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha for their nuptials. Talking about the same, Sheetal concluded, "Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen, they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right." In the comments section, Samantha wrote, "Love you", and added a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De, who has worked as an assistant director in a few Bollywood films. They tied the knot with each other in 2015 and reportedly, had their divorce in 2022. Some reports even state that Raj and Shhyamali haven't officially divorced yet. On the other hand, Samantha had tied the knot with actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and divorced him in 2021. Chaitanya had his second marriage with the Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

