Raj Nidimoru's first wife Shhyamali De makes BIG statement days after his wedding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'You won't find it...'

This is the first time that Shhyamali De has spoken, though indirectly, about Raj Nidimoru's wedding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2 in 2021 and subtly made their relationship public this year.

Raj Nidimoru's first wife, Shhyamali De, has been a regular part of the news cycle for the past few days. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a quiet and spiritual ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre on December 1. Their public announcement soon came under public scrutiny after Shhyamali De shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story just before the wedding. Now, amid speculations around their interpersonal relationships, Shhyamali De has shared another note on her Instagram story, clarifying that she is not seeking sympathy or trying to capitalise on the moment.

Shhyamali De, in a long note, said, "I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."

Shhyamali De added, "Anyone looking for drama and breaking news. You won't find it here. Urge you to leave. Not looking for -- Attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy. Not trying to sell anyone anything."

This is the first time that Shhyamali De has spoken, though indirectly, about Raj Nidimoru's wedding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2 in 2021 and subtly made their relationship public this year.

READ | Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's film makes Rs 4.24 crore in advance sales, is expected to open at Rs...