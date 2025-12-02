Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De's first post after his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes viral: 'We live...'

A day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding, his ex-wife Shhyamali De has shared a post on Instagram, that has now gone viral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was previously married to the Telugu star kid Naga Chaitanya, has married the filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a unique ceremony, known as the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple located inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on December 1, 2025. Raj, who is one-half of the filmmaking duo Raj & DK along with Krishna DK, was also previously married to Shhyamali De, who has worked as an assistant director on a couple of Bollywood films - Omkara and Rang De Basanti.

A day before Raj and Samantha's wedding on November 30, Shhyamali took an indirect dig at the couple as she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a quote by American talk show host and writer Michael Brooks, that read, "Desperate people do desperate things." Now, Shhyamali's first post after Raj and Samantha's wedding has also gone viral.

On December 2, she took to her Instagram Stories, shared a picture of the universe. Pointing to a planet somewhere in the vastness, she wrote, "We live here." Philosophically, the picture is a reminder us how insignificant every human being is in the grand cosmic scale, viewed from the vastness of space. This is also being seen as Shhyamali's reaction to her ex-husband Raj and Samantha's wedding as she doesn't consider it significant enough to provide a direct reaction. What makes this more controversial is the fact that Raj is reportedly still married to Shhyamali and they haven't officially divorced each others.





Talking about Samantha's first husband, the South sensation was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna and grandson of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot with each other in 2017 and separated in 2021, were paired opposite each other in a few Telugu films. On November 4, 2024, Chaitanya had his second marriage with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

