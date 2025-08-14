Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, businessman offers kidney, guru says...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra have been booked in serious charges of cheating a Mumbai-based businessman, Deepak Kothari, out of Rs 60.48 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Amid this, a video of their visit to Vrindavan and seeking blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj has been surfaced on social media. What grabbed major attention was Raj Kundra’s offer to donate one of his kidneys to Maharaj.
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty visits Premanand Maharaj