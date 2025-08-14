Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari claims 'Karza toh liya nahi...'; his audio call with businessman goes viral

Amid Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's alleged defrauding Mumbai businessman of Rs 60 crore, an audio call between Raj and the complainant has surfaced on the internet. However, there is no verification of the authenticity of the audio clip.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have been alleged to have cheated a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 60 crore. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has filed a case against the couple based on a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari. The case is linked to loan-cum-investment deal for the celebrity couple's now-defunct Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Although Raj and Shilpa have denied all allegations as 'baseless and malicious', an audio call between Raj and the complainant is doing the rounds on the internet. However, there is no verification of the authenticity of the audio.

In the now-viral audio, a man, said to be Deepak Kotharu, who accused Raj and Shilpa of cheating, can be heard saying that the funds given to the couple were an equity investment. The voice on the other side, said to be that of Raj Kundra, who was saying, “Karza toh liya nahi tha maine aapne, yeh baat maan ni padegi aapko."



Also read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman of Rs 60 crore

Why Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are booked in the Rs 60 crore fraud allegations?

Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari's loan-cum-investment deal with Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty went sour when the couple failed to repay Rs 60 crore. The FIR, registered at Juhu police station, booked the couple under charges of cheating and forgery. The case was transferred to the EOW since the disputed amount exceeded Rs 10 crore. The complainant, Kothari, 60, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, was introduced to the celebrity couple in 2015 by Rajesh Arya.

The couple, who reportedly held an 87.6% stake in Best Deal TV, allegedly sought a Rs 75 crore loan at 12% interest from Kothari but later convinced him to transfer money as an “investment” to reduce tax liabilities. Kothari claimed he transferred Rs 31.95 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, and an additional Rs 28.53 crore in September 2015 under a supplementary agreement, according to ET. The FIR stated that the accused promised fixed monthly returns and repayment of the principal. Kothari claimed that he made multiple recovery attempts but failed.



Also read: Raj Kundra says 'I can't lie to save my...' after he exits The Traitors: ‘My wife is...'

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's lawyer denies allegations

Prashant Patil, counsel for Shetty and Kundra, denied the allegations, calling them purely civil, while mentioning that the matter had been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai in October 2024. “This is an old transaction, wherein the company went into financial distress and eventually got entangled in a long legal battle at the NCLT. There is no criminality involved, and our auditors have submitted all the necessary supporting documents from time to time, as requested by the EOW, including detailed cash flow statements," said advocate Prashant Patil, as per ET.