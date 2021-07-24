Raj Kundra porn films case: Big twist in probe as cops find hidden cupboard

In a major development in he Raj Kundra's pornography case, the Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri.

The Crime Branch has founds many files in the cupboard which have information related to cryptocurrency.

Earlier on July 19, the crime Branch had raided the same office but the cupboard was not visible then. However, after questioning some people associated with Raj Kundra on Saturday (July 24), the Crime Branch raided the office again and found the hidden cupboard.

Earlier, in another development in the case, it was revealed that Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana Vasisth has a link with the HotHit app.

Gehana Vasishth aka Vandana Tiwari was arrested on February 7, 2021, and WhatsApp conversations between Umesh Kamat and Yash Thakur have surfaced. During their talk, it became clear that they were both working hard to secure lawyers to ensure that the controversial model was released on bail.

In one of his chats, Yash expressed that if Gehana is held in police custody for a long time, she will divulge their identities to the officers.

In another chats, Yash Thakur expresses his reservations about Gehana's arrest in the porn case, claiming that she was caught in a police trap.

Yash wrote: "Lekin Mera doubt abhi bhi wohi hai. Tum Pata karo. Jab Gehana Ke pas Neufliks ke koi project the ne nahi to wo hothit app kee casting ke liye jo ladkiyo ko police ne trap set kiya tha..unko Gehana kyon reply kar rahee thee. Ya to wo Hothit app se linked hai. Kuch issue hai."