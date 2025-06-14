After leaving, Raj said Shilpa was right when she told him he isn’t good at lying, even if it could help him. It was Apoorva Mukhija who pointed him out as a traitor, and most of the players voted against him.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is married to Shilpa Shetty, was removed from the show The Traitors in the first few episodes after people found out he was a traitor.

“I came to The Traitors to win hearts & friends,” Kundra said. “As I take an exit, I feel that my wife is right. She says that I cannot lie to save my life, and it’s not who I am. I am glad that I stayed true to myself.”

He extended best wishes to the remaining contestants. Prior to Kundra’s departure, Sahil Salathia was the first contestant eliminated by the three initial traitors: Raj Kundra, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Purav Jha. Subsequently, Lakshmi Manchu was eliminated by traitors Elnaaz Norouzi and Purav Jha, and Karan Kundrra was also eliminated during a heated round table discussion.

Hosted by Karan Johar, “The Traitors” features participants including Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Jasmine Bhasin, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala. The show airs every Thursday at 8 PM on Prime Video.

(With inputs from ANI)