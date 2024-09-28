Twitter
Entertainment

Entertainment

Raj Kundra on association allegations with Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde

After the reports of Riya Barde being associated with Raj Kundra, the businessman has come out and clarified that the allegations are false, and they are planning strict action against it.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Raj Kundra on association allegations with Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde
Raj Kundra, Riya Barde
Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, broke the silence on the allegations of being associated with Bangladeshi porn actress Riya Barde. Raj told HT City that he has no connection with the arrested Bangladeshi actor Riya Arvinda Barde.

Kundra clarified that all these allegations are 'false'. He said he is "deeply disturbed" by the news doing the rounds, "I am deeply disturbed by recent news articles circulating false allegations about me. These reports claim that an individual, allegedly an illegal immigrant, worked for me or was associated with one of my supposed production companies. Let me be very clear – I have never met this person, nor have I ever owned or been involved with any production company that this individual has worked for."

He further called the claims 'baseless', which are harming his reputation, "These baseless claims are not only damaging to my reputation but are also an attempt to exploit my name for sensationalism and media traction. I have always conducted my business with the utmost integrity, and I will not tolerate such false accusations."

Raj is reportedly planning to legal action. His lawyer Prashant Patil states, "There are certain reports in social, digital and print media regarding some alleged illegal immigrant getting arrested by Mumbai police. The fake reports are linking the said alleged accused to the production team of my clients Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra. This is misleading and has been intentionally done to defame my clients. There is a clear ulterior motive of dragging my client’s name in a controversial case for which my clients have no direct or indirect direct connection at all. Due to such mischievous act of creating such offensive content on social media, my clients are initiating criminal cases with the cyber crime Mumbai police immediately under the provisions of the Information and Technology Act."

The lawyer representing Raj and Shilpa, said, "Let me assure the public at large, the criminals involved in creating a fake narrative with the intention to defame my clients shall be booked under stringent provisions of criminal law. We shall request for immediate arrests of such criminals who are circulating fake news regarding my clients. A separate suit for rupees 100 crores, for defamation, shall be initiated before the Honourable Bombay High Court against the media houses reporting this fake news."

Read: Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

