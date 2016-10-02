Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Raj Kummar learns Khariboli for 'Bareilly ki Barfi'

Some actors are fluent in languages and Raj Kummar Rao is one of them. The actor is currently learning Khariboli, for his next filmi, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2016, 11:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some actors are fluent in languages and Raj Kummar Rao is one of them. The actor is currently learning Khariboli, for his next filmi, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The language is spoken mainly in India in the rural areas of Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, southern Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. The term Khariboli has, however, been used for any literary dialect, including Braj Bhasa and Awadhi.

As his character is based in Uttar Pradesh and talks in that dialect, Raj Kummar is also attending workshops to perfect the nuances of the dialect too. In the past too he has learned several dialects from his films including Aligarh.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

This star once gave 8 consecutive hits, became taxi driver after mental health issues, then mysteriously disappeared

Delhi ordinance row explained: Centre makes key changes in bill, know what happened so far

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE