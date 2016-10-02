Raj Kummar learns Khariboli for 'Bareilly ki Barfi'

Some actors are fluent in languages and Raj Kummar Rao is one of them. The actor is currently learning Khariboli, for his next filmi, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The language is spoken mainly in India in the rural areas of Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, southern Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. The term Khariboli has, however, been used for any literary dialect, including Braj Bhasa and Awadhi.

As his character is based in Uttar Pradesh and talks in that dialect, Raj Kummar is also attending workshops to perfect the nuances of the dialect too. In the past too he has learned several dialects from his films including Aligarh.