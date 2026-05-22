Raj Babbar’s son Arya Babbar says he calls Smita Patil ‘maa’, reveals why: ‘My father gave her love’

Arya Babbar explained that he calls Smita Patil 'Maa' out of respect, inspired by his brother’s gesture and family bonding.

Arya Babbar recently spoke about why he respectfully refers to Smita Patil as 'maa', sharing an emotional reason rooted in family bonds and mutual respect within the Babbar household.

Arya Babbar on why he calls Smita Patil ‘maa’:

In a candid interview with Vickey Lalwani, Arya Babbar kind of opened up about the emotional mix of his family story, you know, involving Raj Babbar, his mother Nadira Babbar, and Smita Patil too. He said that even with the whole tangled backstory, he still chose to talk to Smita Patil with the same respect, like how he treats his own mother.

Arya mentioned that this decision didn’t just come out of nowhere. He pointed at his younger brother Prateik Babbar, who calls Nadira Babbar 'maa'. And Arya recalled that when they were both in their twenties, he caught Prateik making that kind of respectful gesture. He felt, 'it’s only fair' to give back that same consideration.

He also said that if Prateik could lovingly call his mother 'maa', then, as the elder one, Arya should honour Prateik’s mother in the same way, no detours. According to him, that particular moment shifted his whole viewpoint. After that, he started calling Smita Patil 'maa', basically as a sign of respect and also some emotional balance.

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Family history and public perception:

Arya also kind of reflected on that long-running public attention around Raj Babbar’s relationship with Smita Patil. He said that affair and then everything after it really often ended up eclipsing the family’s own achievements and it kept coming up again and again in talk, in the discourse, like it never fully went away.

He mentioned that yes, the incident happened when he was quite young, but the story somehow still followed the family for years, even when time passed. Arya also said that even so, the family has moved forward, and they have sort of grown beyond that whole stretch.

He added something like people shouldn’t keep emotional baggage from the past hanging around forever, especially if the people who were directly there have already moved on. And as he put it, going back to the same subject repeatedly just stretches unnecessary pain out for everyone involved.