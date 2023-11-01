Headlines

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

Romantic Rishta follows the real lives of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community who are looking for or dealing with the various aspects that surround love - which any human on the planet can relate to.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

The streaming platform Prime Video unveiled the trailer of Rainbow Rishta, an unscripted docuseries that beautifully encapsulates six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community, on Wednesday, November 1.

The trailer of Rainbow Rishta, which features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam, gives viewers a window into the endearing world of queer love stories from different parts of India.

 The series follows the real lives of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community who are looking for or dealing with the various aspects that surround love - which any human on the planet can relate to. 

Showcasing myriad facets of love, the series is a VICE Studios Production and is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors – Hridaye A. Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji.

Talking about their upcoming docuseries, Samira Kanwar of VICE Studios stated, "At VICE Studios, we aim to tell impactful stories with a distinct narrative and a unique viewpoint. We are so proud to present Rainbow Rishta to the world. Not only is the show about love, but also empathy and celebration."

Director Jaydeep Sarkar further added, "Rainbow Rishta celebrates the most powerful emotion of all, love, in all its glory. I feel fortunate to be able to capture the real and unfiltered stories of these remarkable individuals who are living their lives with pride, and challenge societal norms with utmost courage and patience."

"Rainbow Rishta takes an empathetic and unfiltered look at the lives, aspirations, and desires of the people from the LGBTQIA+ community. We believe that a positive portrayal where you see love blossoming, friendships being formed, and families being supportive helps people from the community feel more included", said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

Rainbow Rishta will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7.

READ | Not Deepika Padukone, this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for both Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat

 

