The recently released trailer for Raid 2 has generated significant buzz, particularly with the intense face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. While fans are excited about the power struggle between Amay Patnaik, the fearless IRS officer, and Dadabhai, the ruthless politician, some viewers expressed disappointment on social media. Their main concern? The inclusion of another item song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.

The makers on Tuesday shared a significant glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film promises an even more thrilling and high-stakes story than its predecessor. Reacting to the trailer, an X user said, “Rarely do we get to see a Trailer at par with the OG one.#Raid2Trailer is EXCELLENT, and this is what we expect from the ACTOR - #AjayDevgn” A second X user commented, “A No-Nonsense Crime/Thriller… The content looks very promising, and I'm all set for the Face-Off between Ajay and Ritesh.”



The trailer for Raid 2 has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising Riteish Deshmukh's chilling performance as the villain.“Riteish Deshmukh as Villain..... PURE GOOSEBUMPS,” exclaimed a social media user.“Riteish Deshmukh ka villainous look pura chills de raha hai,” added another user.



While others criticise Tamannaah Bhatia's appearance in an item song, with some users expressing disappointment and suggesting it's a step down from her previous work, with comments like "Phir se @tamannaahspeaks movie chod ye item girl ban chuki hai #Raid2Trailer" and "Tamannaah literally became an item dancer from a Top Heroine."

Meanwhile, Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and others. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, under the banner of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and Panorama Studios, the film is set to release on May 1, 2025 in cinemas.