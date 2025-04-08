The event was attended by Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and other cast members, but, notably, Riteish Deshmukh was absent.

The trailer for Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Raid 2 was launched in Mumbai, featuring the actor reprising his role as fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The trailer showcases Amay's battle against corruption, this time taking on a ruthless politician played by Riteish Deshmukh. The event was attended by Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and other cast members, but, notably, Riteish Deshmukh was absent.

Riteish's absence from the Raid 2 trailer launch has sparked curiosity among fans, but the reason behind his notable absence is quite remarkable. According to sources close to the actor, Riteish is currently preoccupied with directing his ambitious historical drama, Raja Shivaji, a passion project that showcases his multifaceted talents as an actor, producer, and director.





Raja Shivaji, the historical drama, tells the story of the iconic Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is being produced under Riteish's home banner, Mumbai Film Company, in collaboration with Jio Studios.

Riteish's packed shoot schedule for Raja Shivaji made it impossible for him to attend the Raid 2 trailer launch, despite his genuine desire to be there. However, he extended his best wishes to the entire team and expressed his excitement to see how audiences react to the trailer. “Due to his directorial commitments and packed shoot schedule, Riteish couldn’t make it to the Raid 2 trailer launch, though he truly wished to be there,” the source added.

Raid 2 is a Panorama Studios production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie is set to release on May 1 and is the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller Raid, which was inspired by a real-life tax raid from the 1980s and starred Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla.