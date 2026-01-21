FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Raid 2 director Raj Kumar Gupta to start his next film 'rooted in realism', collaborate with this producer

Junglee Pictures is collaborating with filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta on a new tentpole film. The untitled project, with completed scripting and casting to begin soon, aims to combine Gupta’s signature realistic storytelling with broad audience appeal.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

Raid 2 director Raj Kumar Gupta to start his next film 'rooted in realism', collaborate with this producer
    Junglee Pictures has announced a collaboration with filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta on a new tentpole project. Gupta, known for films such as Raid, Raid 2, No One Killed Jessica and Aamir, will direct the project, marking the first time the studio and the director are working together.

    About Raj Kumar Gupta:

    Gupta has become a filmmaker known for the synthesis of realism and commercialism in Indian cinema. His movies are usually a mix of down-to-earth narratives, wide appeal and powerful love and hate feelings. He has just finished directing Raid 2, which was one of the ten most lucrative cinema releases of 2025. Junglee Pictures has by now made a variety of films in different genres, including Dil Dhadakne Do, Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Talvar, Badhaai Do and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The studio released Haq and the Malayalam film Ronth in 2025, both of which were well-received not only in theatres but also on streaming platforms.

    The film over which Gupta has been working has finished the writing stage, and the next step will be the casting process, which is anticipated to happen quite soon. The venture is characterised as being a gripping, storytelling film that not only shows Gupta’s brilliance but also panders to a larger audience.

    Statements from the team:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The Times Group's Vineet Jain, MD, during an interview stated that this partnership was no more than a reflection of the Junglee Pictures' steady commitment to releasing films that are not only seen but also loved. 'The studio has plans to build the film around to narrate the story with even higher volume and significance,' he remarked.

    Also read: Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

    Gupta, on the other hand, said 'I prefer reality-based stories that have the potential to attract a big audience. This project is to be conceived as a captivating, mind-boggling, and enlightening cinema experience. Hence, the collaboration with Junglee Pictures was deemed apt.' Co-producer Myra Karn pointed out the connection between the studio and the director, stating, 'The way Junglee Pictures works and Raj Kumar Gupta's way of narrating the story are so similar that this partnership can be called a remarkable one.'

