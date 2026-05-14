Rahul Vaidya slams trolls targeting Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look: 'People with zero achievements become fashion critics'

Singer Rahul Vaidya has defended Alia Bhatt after the actress faced trolling over her Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has defended Alia Bhatt after the actress faced trolling over her Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance. Supporting Alia, Rahul said she is a 'huge star' and praised her for representing India on a global stage with confidence and grace.

Rahul Vaidya supports Alia Bhatt amid Cannes trolling:

People started to criticise Alia Bhatt online after a video from the Cannes 2026 red carpet showed her walking the red carpet. The actress walked the red carpet in the video while taking pictures with international photographers. Some social media users mocked her because they believed she was not receiving enough foreign media attention at the public event.

Rahul Vaidya reacted to the trolling by posting a note on his Instagram Story, which defended the actress. He criticised online negativity while he asked people to stop judging Alia's international appearance, who had not accomplished anything themselves.

‘She is a huge star’: Rahul’s strong statement

Rahul wrote in his statement that Alia Bhatt currently represents India through her participation in a major international event. He explained that genuine stars possess the ability to attract attention through their natural presence and artistic abilities.

Rahul charged social media platforms together with their users for focusing their attention on successful women who achieve success only to create content that generates viewer interest. He believes that talent, together with hard work and grace, has greater value than negative publicity and public feedback. Alia received praise from him because she maintained her dignity during online discussions. He stated that people should recognise Indians who achieve success on the global stage instead of trying to bring them down.

Also read: Rahul Dev finally clarifies Mahesh Babu's real intention behind 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

Aly Goni also defends Alia:

Actor Aly Goni had earlier expressed his support for Alia Bhatt. He expressed his disappointment about Indians who mocked a person who was representing their nation in international competitions. Aly urged people to appreciate and support Indian celebrities who achieve worldwide recognition.