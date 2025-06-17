Rahul shared that Mukul began neglecting his health, and even spent a week in intensive care in his final days. He had completely lost interest in his life and consistently turned down projects.

Actor-model Mukul Dev breathed his last at the age of 54. The circumstances surrounding his death, including the cause, had remained under shadows until his brother Rahul Dev revealed Mukul’s emotional struggles in his final days. Recently, Rahul shared that Mukul began neglecting his health, and even spent a week in intensive care before his demise. He had completely lost interest in his life and consistently turned down projects. His parents’ demise, divorce from his wife and distance from his own daughter impacted him significantly.

“Usko zindagi jeene ka jazba nahi tha.." Rahul Dev told Etimes, adding that the root cause of his deteriorating health was his eating habits. "He was in the ICU for eight and a half days. Medically, it was a result of poor eating habits. In the last four to five days, he had stopped eating altogether. Of course, he felt lonely, and he had lost interest in life,” he said.

Rahul revealed that Mukul had shifted to Delhi to take care of their ailing father in 2019. However, he lost his father the same year and five years later, his mother passed away. The actor shared that Mukul couldn’t recover from their father’s death, and his divorced marriage, his daughter living away from him, only added to his sufferings. “He grew reclusive. He wasn’t looking after himself, and living alone didn’t help,” added Rahul.

Further, Rahul Rahul slammed those who commented on Mukul's death, labelling him as ‘depressed’ and ‘unfit’. He questioned their hypocrisy, pointing out that no one visited him in the hospital or attended his prayer meet. He also shared that if he had been unfit, he wouldn't been offered films. “Who really stayed in touch with him between 2019 and 2024? Did they visit him when he was in the hospital or attend his prayer meet? He had two upcoming releases and had recently shot in England for Son of Sardaar. No one will cast you if you’re not fit,” he said.

Earlier, Rahul Dev took to Instagram and shared an official statement, mourning his demise. “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night..He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 PM,” he had written. Mukul passed away on May 23, 2025.

Mukul has worked in several television shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which has not been released yet.