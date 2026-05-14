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Rahul Dev finally clarifies Mahesh Babu's real intention behind 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

Rahul Dev said language could be why Mahesh Babu avoids Bollywood, reigniting debate over the superstar’s famous 'Bollywood can’t afford me' remark.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 14, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Rahul Dev finally clarifies Mahesh Babu's real intention behind 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark
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Actor Rahul Dev has reacted to Mahesh Babu’s famous 'Bollywood can’t afford me' remark and suggested that language could be one of the main reasons why the Telugu superstar has never done a full-fledged Hindi film. His comments have once again sparked discussion around Mahesh Babu’s relationship with Bollywood.

Rahul Dev opens up about Mahesh Babu:

Rahul Dev discussed his experience working with Mahesh Babu in Takkari Donga during his Hindi Rush interview. He praised Mahesh's film choices and explained that his work with director Trivikram Srinivas established a strong connection to Telugu fans. Rahul said that Trivikram's films successfully combine commercial entertainment with meaningful storytelling, something he believes is largely missing in Hindi cinema. According to him, Bollywood frequently alternates between experimental films and commercial remakes, while Telugu cinema provides audiences with a balanced mix that they find enjoyable.

‘Unko Zuban Nahi Ati’: Rahul Dev’s remark

The actor who played Mahesh Babu in the film returned to his old value of 'Bollywood can’t afford me' when interviewed about the actor's previous statement. The actor demonstrated his Hindi-speaking skills when he said to the interviewer, 'Unko zuban nahi ati, sahi baat toh ye hai', which showed his limited ability to speak. 

The comment rapidly became popular across the internet because it provided an answer to the question which fans had asked for years about Mahesh Babu's decision to avoid Bollywood despite his widespread popularity in India through his dubbed movies.

Also read: Influencer aka 'The Skin Doctor' targets Sunjay Kapur's family, gets arrested over shocking social media posts

Mahesh Babu’s viral Bollywood comment:

Mahesh Babu had made headlines earlier while speaking at the trailer launch event of Major, starring Adivi Sesh. The actor explained at the event that his Hindi movie offers amounted to multiple opportunities which producers failed to meet his financial expectations, so he refused to accept any of them. He explained that his complete stardom in Telugu cinema, together with audience appreciation of his work, made it unnecessary for him to search for opportunities in different film industries.

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