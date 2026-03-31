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Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

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Rahul Banerjee death: Production crew did not take necessary permission to shoot at Talsari Beach, says Balasore Police

Rahul Banerjee was shooting for a TV series alongside Sweta Mishra at Talsari beach. Police officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 05:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rahul Banerjee death: Production crew did not take necessary permission to shoot at Talsari Beach, says Balasore Police
Rahul Banerjee death
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Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died after falling into a pit while shooting at Talsari Beach in Odisha's Balasore district, police informed on Monday. According to Balasore Additional SP Gayatri Pradhan, the incident took place during the shoot. 

"The incident occurred yesterday around 5:30pm. The Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and actress Sweta Mishra were shooting for a serial at Talsari Beach. He fell into a pit while shooting a dance sequence in the water. He was then rescued and taken to Digha hospital, where he was declared dead, while the actress Sweta Misra is reported to be in a stable condition," Pradhan told ANI.

She further stated that the production crew had not obtained the required permissions for the shoot. "The production crew did not take any necessary permission. The body will be handed over after the completion of the formalities," she added.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. Rahul was shooting for a TV series alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved.

Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken. Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter. 

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee came from a film and theatre background. He was born to director Biswanath Banerjee and started acting at a very young age. As a child artist, he was part of many stage shows linked to his father's theatre group.He later appeared in films and gained recognition with the 2008 romantic film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, directed by Raj Chakraborty and co-starring actress Priyanka Sarkar. The film was a big hit and helped him become a known face in Bengali cinema.

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