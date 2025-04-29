Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared insights into the sweet bond between Neetu Kapoor and Raha, revealing that the little one doesn't call Neetu 'dadi'.

Ever since Raha Kapoor arrived in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's life, fascination with their life among fans has increased manifold. The little munchkin's adorable face, cute antics, and milestones have only added to the public's interest in the Kapoor family's personal life, making them one of the most followed celebrity families in India. Amid this, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared new information about Raha that is likely to further fuel public interest in the little one.

A few months ago, a heartwarming video of Raha's reaction to seeing her grandmother Neetu Kapoor at the airport particularly stole the internet's attention, showcasing the adorable bond between them. Now, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared insights into the sweet bond between Neetu Kapoor and Raha, revealing that the little one doesn't call Neetu 'dadi'. Instead, she has a cute name for her grandmother - 'Deda'. Riddhima also mentioned that her daughter Samara calls Neetu 'Nani'. "They both adore my mother (actress Neetu Kapoor). Samara calls her Nani and Raha calls her Deda," she told Fit Tak.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. The couple introduced Raha to the media at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch in December 2023. Since then, every glimpse of Raha captured by paparazzi has gone viral.



However, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have requested the media not to click photos of their 2-year-old daughter Raha, citing safety concerns after an attack on Saif Ali Khan's residence. Ranbir said, "You are like our family, so we can only request you, and you can help us achieve that." When asked about taking legal action against non-compliance, Ranbir replied, "It's not that we will file a case... whenever we request you or give what you guys want, we give our word to each other."