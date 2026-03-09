India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue
US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'
Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win
Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo
Who was Mojtaba Khamenei's wife Zahra Haddad Adel? Know how she was killed
No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement
MS Dhoni returns to Instagram after 19 months to congratulate Team India after historic T20 World Cup win, gives special advice to Gautam Gambhir: 'Coach sahab...'
US President Donald Trump says 'short-term' oil price spike worth the cost to eliminate Iran nuclear threat, 'only fools...'
Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition for Ganga-Jewar link expressway gains momentum, 39 villages to get benefit, check details
ENTERTAINMENT
On Women’s Day, Alia Bhatt got a colourful handmade card from her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. The card said, 'To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.' Alia shared the moment on Instagram, calling it special and heartwarming.
Alia Bhatt had a sweet surprise on International Women’s Day. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor, made her a handmade greeting card. The card was colourful and full of love and it made Alia feel very special. Fans also loved seeing this cute family moment.
Alia shared a picture of the card on her Instagram story. The card displayed bright colours together with heart shapes, star shapes and hand-drawn pictures. The message read, 'To Mama, Happy Women's Day. From Papa & Raha.' The item had a basic design, yet it showed deep understanding. The card appeared to be created by little Raha with assistance from her father, Ranbir. Alia wrote a short message with the picture, saying it is important to teach daughters to know themselves, trust themselves and celebrate who they are. Her message touched many fans, showing how meaningful this small gesture was.
The picture received multiple shares and likes from fans who wanted to view Alia and Ranbir's personal family moment. The couple maintains their daughter's private life, yet the card provided fans a brief view of their joyful moments. Alia and Ranbir became parents to their daughter Raha in November 2022, and their family displays love during special occasions.
Also read: Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report
The family attended a cricket match in Mumbai, which they watched together three days before Women's Day. Ranbir supported the team while holding little Raha in his lap. The celebrity couple shows their fun and caring nature through these small moments, which their fans find enjoyable to watch. The Women's Day card showed love from a father and daughter to Alia through a simple gesture, which made her day special.