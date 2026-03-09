Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo

On Women’s Day, Alia Bhatt got a colourful handmade card from her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. The card said, 'To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.' Alia shared the moment on Instagram, calling it special and heartwarming.

Alia Bhatt had a sweet surprise on International Women’s Day. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor, made her a handmade greeting card. The card was colourful and full of love and it made Alia feel very special. Fans also loved seeing this cute family moment.

A colourful card from the family:

Alia shared a picture of the card on her Instagram story. The card displayed bright colours together with heart shapes, star shapes and hand-drawn pictures. The message read, 'To Mama, Happy Women's Day. From Papa & Raha.' The item had a basic design, yet it showed deep understanding. The card appeared to be created by little Raha with assistance from her father, Ranbir. Alia wrote a short message with the picture, saying it is important to teach daughters to know themselves, trust themselves and celebrate who they are. Her message touched many fans, showing how meaningful this small gesture was.

Fans loved the moment:

The picture received multiple shares and likes from fans who wanted to view Alia and Ranbir's personal family moment. The couple maintains their daughter's private life, yet the card provided fans a brief view of their joyful moments. Alia and Ranbir became parents to their daughter Raha in November 2022, and their family displays love during special occasions.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Family fun together:

The family attended a cricket match in Mumbai, which they watched together three days before Women's Day. Ranbir supported the team while holding little Raha in his lap. The celebrity couple shows their fun and caring nature through these small moments, which their fans find enjoyable to watch. The Women's Day card showed love from a father and daughter to Alia through a simple gesture, which made her day special.