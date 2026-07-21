Raghav Juyal reacts to viral video of protecting Shehnaaz Gill from paps amid their dating rumours: 'I will protect till my death'

Raghav Juyal talked about the viral video of protecting Shehnaaz Gill from paparazzi and said he would protect any woman in that situation. He denied dating rumours and said his actions reflect his upbringing.

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal has responded to a viral video of him escorting actor Shehnaaz Gill through a crowd of paparazzi in Mumbai. The video surfaced after his birthday celebration and sparked dating rumours online. Raghav said his actions were not about rumours but about basic values.

'I will protect till my death'

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Raghav spoke about the clip that showed him shielding Shehnaaz from the paparazzi crowd. He claimed that he was brought up to defend others. 'My parents raised me as a man. Mere saath koi ladki bhi hoti, uss pe itne saare ladke gir rahe hote, I was raised to believe that I could deliver that guy an old fat punch. I can't be that Shehri Ladka who says, 'I can't do that,' because I was raised that way.'No, I'll defend until the day I die,' he said.

'I would have done the same for anyone,' Raghav continued. 'The women I'm with, my family, and my friends. My nature is to defend, and I will do so till the very end. Koi bhi ladki hoti mere saath, hum kahin bhi hote. I was raised in such a manner. There must be a sacred masculine energy if there is a sacred feminine energy. 'Ek ladki jaa rahi hain aise, I have no inhibitions, tab woh star image ya kuch aur main nahi dekhta,' he remarked. 'I had to protect her.'

Also read: Viral video: Kartik Aaryan visits Mahakaleshwar temple after winning his first National Award for Chandu Champion

Denies dating rumours

On social media, the video went viral and a lot of fans were praising Raghav for protecting Shehnaaz. This movement also created buzz that they are dating. Shehnaaz and Raghav have both denied ever being in a relationship. They claim to be close buddies. Despite being frequently spotted together at public gatherings, neither has verified the dating rumours. Following Raghav's birthday celebration in Mumbai, the widely shared video was captured. Raghav is well-known for his roles in movies and online series as an actor, dancer and host. Shehnaaz has recently appeared in movies and music videos after becoming well-known on Bigg Boss 13.