Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa talk about their characters from the fantasy crime thriller show Gyaarah Gyaarah. The Umesh Bist directorial is streaming on ZEE5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 07:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive
Gyaarah Gyaarah is streaming on ZEE5
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The fantasy crime thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah premiered on August 9, and has received overwhelming positive reviews for its brilliant direction, engrossing screenplay, and sincere performances from its leading cast of Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa. Set across a timeline of three decades - 1990, 2001, and 2016, the three actors play cops and attempt to solve gruesome murder cases in the ZEE5 show.

In a recent conversation with DNA, the director Umesh Bist shared how the three actors did multiple workshops to prepare themselves for playing cops in the web series. Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa also shared light on their characters named Yug Arya, Vamika Rawat, and Shaurya Anthwal.

Umesh Bist, who made his web series debut with Gyaarah Gyaarah, said, "There were a lot of workshops so that the actors could justify the role of a cop. For example, Kritika actually learnt how to drive a manual gear jeep. She even drove it on the uphill roads of the hills. All of them had to know how to deal with the arms. We took them to the real police stations and they interacted with the real cops just to observe their body language."

Raghav, who has earned immense acclaim and praise for playing the villain in his latest theatrical release Kill, stated, "My characters is built upon his past experiences and his past trauma. The uniform is secondary. My character even questions how the police force functions. My character is droven by his own guilt, not the uniform he is wearing."

Kritika, who has beed a part of multiple successful shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, added, "We did multiple readings to get the mood right and the way these characters would walk and talk. We went to sets really, really prepared. Our director, Umesh (Bist) sir had already visualised these characters in a very fresh light. They were not based on or inspired by any other police officers in Bollywood that we have seen, and in the way, the streaming is going these days, things are getting very realistic and authentic so you want to make them as close to life as possible, as opposed to any other character one has seen on screen."

"In termy of my preparation, I didn't have to work a lot on my physicality, half the job was done there. I just had to focus on how my character thinks and try to imbibe his inner turmoil. The extensive readings really helped and working with Umesh sir really helped", Dhairya, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, concluded.

An official adaptation of the Korean series Signal, the eight-episodic show Gyaarah Gyaarah is streaming on ZEE5. Apart from Raghav, Kritika, and Dhairya, the show also features Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Mukti Mohan, Brijendra Kala, Samvedna Suwalka, Rohit Pathak, and the late Nitesh Pandey in supporting roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Manish Sisodia opens up on his 17-month long jail term, says his son knew...

Manish Sisodia opens up on his 17-month long jail term, says his son knew...

Meet filmmaker who failed as actor, directed seven back-to-back blockbusters, later gave flops with Anil, Salman, now...

Meet filmmaker who failed as actor, directed seven back-to-back blockbusters, later gave flops with Anil, Salman, now...

Saudi Crown Prince's life in danger? Know why Mohammed bin Salman fears he could be killed

Saudi Crown Prince's life in danger? Know why Mohammed bin Salman fears he could be killed

Meet actress, who was bullied for her looks, refused kissing scenes, now charges Rs 3 crore; before films she was...

Meet actress, who was bullied for her looks, refused kissing scenes, now charges Rs 3 crore; before films she was...

REVEALED: How Vinesh Phogat's jumped to above 52.5 kg before her Olympics Gold medal bout

REVEALED: How Vinesh Phogat's jumped to above 52.5 kg before her Olympics Gold medal bout

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement