Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa talk about their characters from the fantasy crime thriller show Gyaarah Gyaarah. The Umesh Bist directorial is streaming on ZEE5.

The fantasy crime thriller Gyaarah Gyaarah premiered on August 9, and has received overwhelming positive reviews for its brilliant direction, engrossing screenplay, and sincere performances from its leading cast of Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa. Set across a timeline of three decades - 1990, 2001, and 2016, the three actors play cops and attempt to solve gruesome murder cases in the ZEE5 show.

In a recent conversation with DNA, the director Umesh Bist shared how the three actors did multiple workshops to prepare themselves for playing cops in the web series. Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa also shared light on their characters named Yug Arya, Vamika Rawat, and Shaurya Anthwal.

Umesh Bist, who made his web series debut with Gyaarah Gyaarah, said, "There were a lot of workshops so that the actors could justify the role of a cop. For example, Kritika actually learnt how to drive a manual gear jeep. She even drove it on the uphill roads of the hills. All of them had to know how to deal with the arms. We took them to the real police stations and they interacted with the real cops just to observe their body language."

Raghav, who has earned immense acclaim and praise for playing the villain in his latest theatrical release Kill, stated, "My characters is built upon his past experiences and his past trauma. The uniform is secondary. My character even questions how the police force functions. My character is droven by his own guilt, not the uniform he is wearing."

Kritika, who has beed a part of multiple successful shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, added, "We did multiple readings to get the mood right and the way these characters would walk and talk. We went to sets really, really prepared. Our director, Umesh (Bist) sir had already visualised these characters in a very fresh light. They were not based on or inspired by any other police officers in Bollywood that we have seen, and in the way, the streaming is going these days, things are getting very realistic and authentic so you want to make them as close to life as possible, as opposed to any other character one has seen on screen."

"In termy of my preparation, I didn't have to work a lot on my physicality, half the job was done there. I just had to focus on how my character thinks and try to imbibe his inner turmoil. The extensive readings really helped and working with Umesh sir really helped", Dhairya, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, concluded.

An official adaptation of the Korean series Signal, the eight-episodic show Gyaarah Gyaarah is streaming on ZEE5. Apart from Raghav, Kritika, and Dhairya, the show also features Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Mukti Mohan, Brijendra Kala, Samvedna Suwalka, Rohit Pathak, and the late Nitesh Pandey in supporting roles.

