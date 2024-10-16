A month-old video of Raghav Juyal is circulating on social media, showing him getting his shoelace tied by someone else.

Raghav Juyal has made a name for himself, starting as a participant in a dance reality show, then moving on to host it, and now gaining recognition for his acting in Kill. He was recently seen in the film Kill and the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, both of which were well-received by fans.

However, a month-old video of him is circulating on social media, showing him getting his shoelace tied by someone else.He looked sharp in a black suit, but as he walked, his shoelaces came undone. Someone quickly stepped in to help him tie his shoelaces in public. While some fans were a bit disappointed by the situation, others showed their support. Here's how the internet reacted as the video went viral.

Watch:

Raghav Juyal snapped last night

However, this video has left netizens divided on social media and some of his fans disappointed. One of them wrote, "Why is nobody mentioning that its not good to get your laces done by someone else in public?"

The second one said, "Khud bandh lo bhaiya, while another said, "I didn't like what I saw, Raghav used to highly respect everyone, is money going to his head or else he would never let someone else to do this."

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal impressed everyone with their high-octane action avatar and power-packed fight sequences in Karan Johar's Kill. Touted as India’s most violent action thriller, Kill, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written and Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

While talking about his film, Raghav Juyal said “From auditioning for Kill to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With Kill, I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction. Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond off-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humor and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film. With the film set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, I hope more audiences are able to watch it and love it as much as we did while making it!”

