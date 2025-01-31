Rapper Raftaar tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda on Friday, January 31, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Rapper Raftaar, originally named Dilin Nair, tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda on Friday, January 31, in the presence of close friends and family. Pictures from their traditional wedding has now gone viral on social media. Fans couldn't stop themselves from showering love on the newly wedded.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, a user shared the pictures from couple's traditional South Indian wedding. In the fisrt picture, Raftaar can be seen tying mangalsutra around Manraj's neck. While, in the another picture the couple can be seen looking at each other and smiling.

Previously, pictures and videos from Raftaar and Manraj's pre-wedding celebrations have been circulating online, with fans flooding social media with heartfelt congratulatory messages for the couple. However, the couple is yet to share the pictures officially.

Numerous images and videos from Raftaar and Manraj's pre-wedding celebrations have been circulating on social media. In a recent glimpse from their haldi ceremony, the couple is seen in stylish yellow and white outfits, with Raftaar playfully applying haldi on his friends. Despite the excitement surrounding the events, both Raftaar and Manraj have chosen to remain silent about their wedding plans and have not issued any official statement.

Meanwhile, in June 2022, it was reported that rapper Raftaar filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Komal Vohra, after five years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, reportedly began divorce proceedings in 2020, but the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raftaar and Komal were in a relationship for five years before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony.