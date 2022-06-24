Raftaar-Komal Vohra file for divorce after six years of their marriage

Rapper Raftaar has decided to part the ways with his wife Komal, and the duo will end their marriage in October.

Famous rapper Raftaar and his interior designer wife Komal Vohra have decided to end their six-year-old marriage, and they will officially get separated on October 6. As per the report in Hindustan Times, the couple who tied the knot in 2016 have been living their lives individually, and they had filed for divorce in 2020. However, the pandemic delayed the proceedings. A source closer to the couple confirmed the publication, "Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.”

The report also quoted another insider that revealed the couple's marriage was in troubled waters a few days after their marriage. He further added, "Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial,” added the source, who further revealed that “only close ones know about this.” The publication even reached out to Komal and she confirmed the report but refused to comment on it further. On the other hand, Raftaar refused to comment on it and ignored their multiple approaches.

The rapper and Komal met at a common friend's place in 2011, and it was love at first sight for them. They dated for five years and then got married in 2016. Earlier, Raftaar shared pictures and moments from his wedding. But now, the two have unfollowed each other and deleted their pictures.