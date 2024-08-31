Twitter
Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

This actor was called 'failed newcomer', then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her controversial comments, calling Ranbir 'serial skirt chaser': 'Swami Vivekananda thodi..'

This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

Radhika Sarathkumar alleges use of hidden cameras in actresses' caravans on Malayalam film set: 'Men enjoyed nude...'

Radhika Sarathkumar makes shocking claims about the use of hidden cameras in actresses' vanity vans.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 02:20 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Radhika Sarathkumar alleges use of hidden cameras in actresses' caravans on Malayalam film set: 'Men enjoyed nude...'
Radhika Sarathkumar
Amid the Hema Committee Report row, Radhika Sarathkumar has made some shocking claims. The actress alleged the use of hidden cameras in actresses’ vanity vans on a Malayalam film set. 

In an interview with Asianet News' Namaste Kerala, Radhika Sarathkumar said, “While I was on a set in Kerala, I saw people gathered together and laughing at something. As I passed by, I noticed they were watching a video. I called a crew member and asked him what they were watching. I learned that they were seeing nude visuals of artists changing clothes that were recorded using hidden cameras within the caravan. I was told you should just type the name of the artiste, and you will find a video of them changing dresses. I saw the video."

She further added that they have a database and said, “I was shocked when the person who I asked said that clips of all actors were on it.”

The actress added that she called out the behaviour on the sets and enquired about it further but was told they ‘would look into it’. She said, “I have seen videos of women changing clothes in vans. I confronted the team and told them this was not right. I told the van team that I would hit them with chappals [slippers] if I found a camera in the vehicle. I was angry. I insisted that I wanted to be safe and didn’t want the van at all. They then told me that they would look into it.” 

The veteran actor also added that because of the incident, she has started to avoid vanity vans. “I come from the times when we used to change clothes behind trees and didn’t have access to restrooms. Then came caravans… but to know even that is not a safe space was quite shocking.”

Radhika Sarathkumar also questioned the delay in the release of the Justice Hema Committee. The final report that exposed several names involved in sexual harassment cases in the Malayalam Film Industry was submitted in 2019 but was kept under wraps till recently. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Sarathkumar has worked in several hit films like Theri, Chandramukhi, Pokkiri Raja, Chitthi, and Nallavanukku Nallavan, among others. She has also worked in some Bollywood movies Himmatwala, Lal Baadshah, Naseeb Apna Apna, and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, among others.

