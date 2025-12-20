Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Radhika Merchant attended the DAIS annual day function in a white and navy mini dress, keeping her look simple with minimal makeup and subtle jewellery. Her comfortable and elegant style perfectly suited the school event and stood out for its effortless charm.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Radhika Merchant recently attended the annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) and impressed everyone with her simple yet stylish appearance. Radhika, who is well-known for her sophisticated wardrobe selections, opted for a carefree and casual style for the school function. She looked elegant and approachable by dressing simply and comfortably rather than going for ostentatious designer clothing or striking makeup. At the event, which was attended by a number of well-known Bollywood and business figures, her carefree style stood out.

Radhika Merchant wore a chic white and navy blue mini dress at the annual day function. The dress had a smart, polished appearance, thanks to its high neckline and jacket-style upper half, featuring gold buttons and a belt. The ensemble was ideal for a school function during the day due to the flared white skirt, which added a gentle and whimsical touch. She accessorised the dress with cosy flat shoes, which enhanced the laid-back vibe of her ensemble.

She kept her makeup light with soft eye makeup, a hint of blush on her cheeks and nude lipstick. Her overall appearance was enhanced by the straightforward half-up hairstyle she wore. She opted for simple yet sophisticated jewellery, such as diamond stud earrings. She demonstrated how basic accessories can have a significant impact by finishing her ensemble with a smartwatch and a tiny sling bag.

Why her look worked so well:

Because Radhika Merchant's attire was appropriate for the situation, it worked flawlessly. Comfort and simplicity are essential for a school's annual day event, and her outfit choice aptly captured that. Her appearance demonstrated that fashion does not always entail ostentatious clothing or pricey jewellery. Radhika set an example of carefree style with her simple silhouette, sparse makeup and understated accessories. Her appearance demonstrated once more how self-assurance and understated style can elevate any ensemble.

