FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow during business trip | See viral pics

UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today at upsconline.nic.in, Check details here

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era', decoded; netizen say 'New trend groom with more jewellery than bride'

No end of troubles for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as CBI mulls moving Delhi High Court in excise policy case

Home Loan for First-Time Buyers in 2026: Rates, Subsidies & Smart Tips to Save Lakhs

Can Pakistan escape elimination? Qualification scenarios including ENG vs NZ Super 8 washout chances for Salman Ali Agha's team

What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes? Details here

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get clean chit in Delhi excise policy scandal; know about the case

Rinku Singh's father dies of liver cancer: Know more about the LPG cylinder delivery man whose support made a cricket star

Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kirpans', why is it important in Sikhism? What does Indian Constitution say?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow during business trip | See viral pics

Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow

UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today at upsconline.nic.in, Check details here

UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today, Check

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era', decoded; netizen say 'New trend groom with more jewellery than bride'

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow during business trip | See viral pics

Radhika Merchant impressed fans during a business trip with a simple black outfit and natural no-makeup glow, showing that comfort and minimalism can be stylish and elegant.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow during business trip | See viral pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Radhika Merchant, daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, was recently spotted during a business trip with her father, Viren Merchant, in Paithan, Maharashtra. Her simple black outfit immediately caught attention for its elegance and comfort.

Natural, no-makeup glow:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her no-makeup face represented the most important aspect of her appearance. Radhika's glowing skin showed her that simple clothing could create an attractive appearance without needing bright colours or heavy makeup. Her natural radiance created an effortless appearance, which combined with fashion elements to define her overall style.

Comfort meets style:

Radhika selected an outfit that combines practical functionality with fashionable design, suitable for both travel and work, rather than choosing extravagant designer apparel. Her choice reflects a trend among style-conscious people who prefer comfort and minimalism without compromising on style. Fans liked her appearance because she achieved a stylish look with simple clothing.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon to Vijay Verma, here's how celebrities showered love on 'Virosh' wedding

Elegant yet approachable:

Radhika's business travel outfit demonstrated her ability to wear both glamorous and casual styles with equal success. The patterned blouse, combined with high-waisted pants, practical footwear and natural makeup, created an appearance that blended smart and relaxed elegance. Her look shows that fashion statements can be made through simple styles, which include comfortable clothes and a glowing face in regular daily situations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow during business trip | See viral pics
Radhika Merchant stuns in simple black outfit with natural no-makeup glow
UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today at upsconline.nic.in, Check details here
UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today, Check
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era', decoded; netizen say 'New trend groom with more jewellery than bride'
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding jewellery from 'ancient era'
No end of troubles for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as CBI mulls moving Delhi High Court in excise policy case
No end of troubles for Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as CBI mulls moving HC
Home Loan for First-Time Buyers in 2026: Rates, Subsidies & Smart Tips to Save Lakhs
Home Loan for First-Time Buyers in 2026: Rates, Subsidies & Smart Tips to Save
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement