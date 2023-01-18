Headlines

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart after Rs 41,299 off, likely to be discontinued soon

Meet man who built Rs 8000 crore firm, one of India's oldest unicorns; wishes he was a 'better CEO'

UPSC success story: Meet Uma Harathi, IITian who failed four times before cracking IAS exam with AIR 3

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

Once one of India's richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

Pregnancy diet: Most important nutrients for expecting mothers

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Once one of India’s richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

Radhika Merchant's dance on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at her 'mehendi' ceremony goes viral, WATCH video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on December 29, 2022 in a ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

It is wedding time at Ambani residence in Mumbai as Ambanis’ younger son, Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-engagement festivities have already started and now a video of the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant dancing at her mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media.

The video has been posted by one of the fan pages of Akash Ambani. In the video, Radhika Merchant can be seen dancing gracefully on Kalank’s song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on December 29, 2022 in a ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara. Radhika wore a pink suit for the intimate ceremony. On the other hand, Anant Ambani sported a purple-hued kurta.

It is learned that Anant Ambani had proposed to Radhika Merchant at Shrinathji Temple. The engagement ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

Radhika Merchant first grabbed eyeballs in 2018 after performing with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, during Isha’s star-studded engagement ceremony. Since then, Radhika has attended every event of the Ambani family.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai, India. She is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Her father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, and is also one of the richest persons in the country.

