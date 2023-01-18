Radhika Merchant's dance on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at her 'mehendi' ceremony goes viral, WATCH video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on December 29, 2022 in a ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.

It is wedding time at Ambani residence in Mumbai as Ambanis’ younger son, Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-engagement festivities have already started and now a video of the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant dancing at her mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media.

The video has been posted by one of the fan pages of Akash Ambani. In the video, Radhika Merchant can be seen dancing gracefully on Kalank’s song ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on December 29, 2022 in a ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara. Radhika wore a pink suit for the intimate ceremony. On the other hand, Anant Ambani sported a purple-hued kurta.

It is learned that Anant Ambani had proposed to Radhika Merchant at Shrinathji Temple. The engagement ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

Radhika Merchant first grabbed eyeballs in 2018 after performing with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, during Isha’s star-studded engagement ceremony. Since then, Radhika has attended every event of the Ambani family.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai, India. She is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Her father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, and is also one of the richest persons in the country.