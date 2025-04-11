Radhika Madan, who marked an incredible journey from television to films, recently revealed how late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput inspired her to pursue her Bollywood dreams.

Radhika Madan, who marked an incredible journey from television to films, recently revealed how late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput inspired her to pursue her Bollywood dreams. In an interview with Curly Tales, Radhika recalled that Sushant's journey from TV to big screen instilled in her a sense of belief that she could do it too.

Radhika recalled that during early days, her TV show set was located right next to Sushant's. Although they never met, seeing his journey from TV serials such as "Pavitra Rishta" to Bollywood movies incuding "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", inspired her.

"Us time aisa lagta tha ki Sushant chala gaya toh main bhi jaa sakti hoon", she said.

The "Shiddat" actress said that she got her first break at the age of 17 with Colors TV series "Meri Aashiqui Tum se Hi" - in which she played the character of Ishaani. “I got selected and the auditions were happening in Delhi. I was called by the show’s team overnight and asked to come to Mumbai for a look test", Radhika recalled.

The actress also recalled that she was offered a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh, which had left her and her father in disbelief. "Papa said isko kisi ne scam kar diya hai", she said.