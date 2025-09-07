Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit

Radhika Apte celebrates her birthday today, and what better way to mark the day than by revisiting some of her most underrated yet brilliant performances.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 10:50 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit
Phobia (2016)

Untitled-design-1Apte delivers a harrowing portrayal of Mehak, an artist battling extreme agoraphobia in this psychological thriller. The film's intensity hinges on her nuanced performance, drawing audience empathy and delivering raw fragility rarely seen on screen. Critics and fans have hailed it as one of her finest works, yet it remains less mainstream.

Ahalya (2015)

Untitled-design-2In Sujoy Ghosh’s haunting short, Apte reimagines the mythological Ahalya. Her performance subverts traditional narratives; casting Ahalya as cunning, layered, and unsettlingly captivating. The short’s eerie tone is elevated by her magnetic intensity.

That Day After Everyday (2013)

Untitled-design-3Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this impactful short film addresses eve-teasing and women's courage. Apte brings emotional gravitas to a simple yet powerful story, delivering one of her most quietly stirring performances.

Haram (2015)

Untitled-design-4In this Malayalam romantic drama, Apte portrays 'Isha' with a delicate authenticity in a musical, emotional narrative opposite Fahadh Faasil. Though lesser known outside regional circles, her performance in Haram is tender and melancholic, one of her most subtle yet moving roles.

Badlapur / Manjhi / Hunterrr (2015)

Untitled-design-5While not a single performance, Apte’s supporting roles in these three 2015 films range from gritty and intense in Badlapur to quirkily timely in Hunterrr and emotionally grounded in Manjhi: The Mountain Man. They collectively highlight her versatility and depth, often overshadowed by leads.

