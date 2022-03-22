'Radhey Shyam': Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's film rakes in Rs 200 crore in 10 days, digital rights sold for WHOPPING amount

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the biggest films made in India. The picturesque locations, elaborate sets and the chemistry between the lead pair, Prabhas and Pooja created magic on the screen which seems to have translated into numbers as the makers have collected over Rs 200 crores within 10 days of its release.

The film has globally collected over 200 crores via its theatrical release and has collected over Rs 200 crores via the non-theatrical rights sold across platforms. Overall, one can say that the film has raked in Rs 400 crore.

Needless to say, the humongous craze for the movie has resulted in it making huge money from its non-theatrical rights including satellite, digital and music. The love story with a twist fetched its makers a whopping amount before it hit the screens. If sources are to be believed, the movie has fetched its makers a whopping amount of Rs 200 crores just from the satellite and digital rights.

READ: 'Radhe Shyam' movie review: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer is visually overloaded, lacks soul

For the first time ever, Prabhas is seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top-notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad that add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam' a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie was released on March 11 worldwide.