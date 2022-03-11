Search icon
‘Radhe Shyam’ Twitter review: Fans love Prabhas’ romantic avatar, call it a ‘beautiful tale’

‘Radhe Shyam’, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has finally entered theatres around the world after a long wait. Despite being postponed multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the filmmakers decided to distribute it in theatres. Like all of Prabhas' films, this one was made on a grand scale. This is his first film in nearly three years, and fans are excited to see Prabhas on the big screen in a never-before-seen role as a romantic hero. Radhe Shyam's trailer, posters, and songs have created a lot of buzz ahead of its release, and now fans can get tickets to see Prabhas in action.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a palmist who knows the past and can foresee the future of the individuals he meets in ‘Radhe Shyam’. But how wonderful is 'Radhe Shyam' as a film? Fans who were fortunate to see early morning screenings of the film flocked to social media to give their thoughts on the latest Prabhas film. 

 

 

 

 

 

 In the film, Pooja plays Prerana, his love interest. It was extensively shot throughout Europe. Their connection is adorable in the movie clips given by the producers, and they appear to be set to charm their way into the hearts of the viewers.

