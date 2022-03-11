‘Radhe Shyam’ Twitter review: Fans love Prabhas’ romantic avatar, call it a ‘beautiful tale’

‘Radhe Shyam’, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has finally entered theatres around the world after a long wait. Despite being postponed multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the filmmakers decided to distribute it in theatres. Like all of Prabhas' films, this one was made on a grand scale. This is his first film in nearly three years, and fans are excited to see Prabhas on the big screen in a never-before-seen role as a romantic hero. Radhe Shyam's trailer, posters, and songs have created a lot of buzz ahead of its release, and now fans can get tickets to see Prabhas in action.

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a palmist who knows the past and can foresee the future of the individuals he meets in ‘Radhe Shyam’. But how wonderful is 'Radhe Shyam' as a film? Fans who were fortunate to see early morning screenings of the film flocked to social media to give their thoughts on the latest Prabhas film.

I love the one line of #RadheShyam

Palmistry or Astrology is 99% only true.. the debates between satyaraj and #Prabhas has lots of meanings.. wasn't even bored for a minute ..Wish they release full version sooner — Sudharshan N (@SudharsonN3) March 11, 2022

Radheshyam Great love story !



The 1st half is somewhat slow and could’ve been better but is pretty engaging. The 2nd half is engaging throughout and had some goosebump sequences



Feast for fans and masses. General audience will like it too



Rating: 4/5#RadheyShyam — Guddu pandit (@vkholic18) March 11, 2022

Overall it was a good watch. #RadheShyam didn't expect #Prabhas to be this good in this romantic drama. Loved him totally. First half picked up so good and then mindblowing interval with a good climax. This movie will trend well.



3.5 (0.5 extra for acting of #Prabhas ) — (@Here_2tweet) March 11, 2022

Feel the love of #RadheyShyam

Action movies mass movies avarina chestharu oka range lo India wide craze #Prabhas anna ilanti classical love story theyalante that too with young director #RadhaKrishnakumar #RadheShyam Will be remembered in hearts of love story lovers — I am DSBB (@Iamdsbb) March 11, 2022

In the film, Pooja plays Prerana, his love interest. It was extensively shot throughout Europe. Their connection is adorable in the movie clips given by the producers, and they appear to be set to charm their way into the hearts of the viewers.