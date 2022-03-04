'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde react on Pan-India films been tagged as 'regional movies'

In 2015, Telugu cinema gave us two maverick personalities, and one milestone film series, director Rajamouli, actor Prabhas, and the 'Bahubali' series. After the mega-success of this series, the Indian film industry saw a rise of such Pan-India films like '2.0,' 'K.G.F,' and the much-recent 'Pushpa The Rise.' All these films exceeded expectations and went on to set new records. However, there are some people who still considered these megaprojects as regional films or South cinema. Prabhas and his 'Radhe Shyam' co-star Pooja Hegde shared their opinion about this norm.

In a group interaction, when Prabhas was asked about it by DNA, he said, "This so-called norm is not staying here much longer, and it has already started. Everybody wants to enjoy a good film. Even you want to go (and watch) a Telugu film. Everyone wants to make one film. It's better for us to fight with a perception of making a film bigger than China, or produce at par of Hollywood, or even bigger than that. That is a bigger fight... Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam... we are all one. Films should be considered as one product, regardless of the language. So, it's (the change in perception) going to come, it will come. But even for that, we have to take a lot of risks, we need to push ourselves more, and we are doing it."

Pooja Hegde who is making her comeback in Hindi after 'Housefull 4' is happy with the term 'regional cinema,' and said, "I don't think it's a bad thing. I always feel there is power in these regional films. So what, if it is a Telugu or Tamil film? I've seen 'Narcos' in Spanish, and been like 'waah kya series hai.' So, what I feel is that people are opening up their minds to different people. India is culturally rich, and we are so diverse. I'm glad that people are watching these films. She further explained it by taking Allu Arjun's latest blockbuster example, "In 'Pushpa,' the story is set in a proper Telugu village, and it was accepted widely... so that's great. I believe our regional films are our strength. Hegde concluded by saying, "Hopefully... someday we reach a point, where we call it just 'films.' 'Radhe Shyam' will hit cinemas on 11 March.