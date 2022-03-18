'Radhe Shyam' star Prabhas undergoes surgery for 'Salaar' injury

After receiving a lukewarm response to 'Radhe Shyam,' Prabhas flew to Spain for surgery. A few months ago, while filming the upcoming movie `Salaar`, Prabhas suffered a minor injury. As the treatment for the injury continues, he seems to have undergone surgery in Barcelona.

It is said that despite being a minor operation, Prabhas has been advised to take complete bed rest, until the doctor's follow-up. After 'Radhe Shyam' got an unfavourable response, most of Prabhas`s fans assumed that their hero wished to stay away from the media. But, after learning about his surgery, his fans wished him a speedy recovery. After 'Radhe Shyam' Prabhas`s upcoming movie line-up includes a multi-lingual mythological film 'Adipurush,' 'Salaar,' 'Project-K,' and 'Spirit.'

Nag Ashwin's next film, tentatively titled 'Project K', starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The big-budget science fiction film recently completed its first few schedules with the two Bollywood stars and the 'Baahubali' actor.

Fans would have to wait a little longer for its release because the film is taking too long to complete. Now, as per a media report, the real reason behind its delay has been revealed. A source close to the production team has disclosed that the Nag Ashwin directorial cannot be shot in a single stretch because of its genre.

As per the report in Tollywood.net, a source close to the makers has said that the makers have to film just for seven-eight days every month because the science-fiction drama involves gadgets and property, and it is taking a lot of time. The makers start the shoot every month after getting the set and property ready, as per the source who also added that 80-90 days of the shoot has been divided into a few days for several months. Thus, it is understandable that the film's release will be delayed.

(With inputs from IANS)