'Radhe Shyam' star Prabhas reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran is a part of his upcoming actioner 'Salaar'

Prabhas is busy promoting his romantic thriller 'Radhe Shyam', co-starring Pooja Hegde and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, arriving in cinemas worldwide on March 11. While interacting with the media on Tuesday, March 8, Prabhas revealed that the Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of his upcoming actioner 'Salaar' in which the former is paired opposite Shruti Haasan.

South film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and shared the news. His tweet also mentions that Prithviraj has dubbed for Prabhas for the Malayalam version of 'Radhe Shyam'. Manobala tweeted, "#PrithvirajSukumaran is working with me in #Salaar and also he voiced for #RadheShyam. I'm thankful to him" - #Prabhas in press meet."

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages, 'Salaar' is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also helmed the Yash-starrer blockbuster film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' and its sequel 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' slated to release on April 14.

Recently, Shruti Haasan talked about her experience of working with Prabhas and Prashanth in the film. In an interview with BollywoodLife.com, Shruti said that she is honoured to be a part of a positive team. She added that when she started working with them, she felt that they are lovely people and it's a really nice team to work with.



Initially slated to release on April 14, 'Salaar' was postponed since 'K.G.F. 2' with the same production team, and the director is now arriving on the same date as the latter has been pushed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Its new release date hasn't been officially announced by the makers.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also appeared in Hindi films like 'Aurangzeb' and 'Naam Shabana', will be seen next in the Malayalam thriller 'Jana Gana Mana' set to release on April 28.