'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas releases romantic new poster with Pooja Hegde on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' have unveiled a new poster on Thursday. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of the film released the poster as a mark of respect to the epic love story of Shiv-Parvati. In the new poster of 'Radhe Shyam', Prabhas and Pooja Hegde can be seen lying next to each other on the ground with faces in different directions with a snow-clad backdrop.

Prabhas took to his social media and shared the intense poster of the film and wished all his fans on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Prabhas wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all."

Check it out here.

'Radhe Shyam' is slated to release on the big screens on July 30, 2021. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The love saga also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and many others in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Radhe Shyam is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, earlier while talking about Prabhas' back-to-back projects, a source close to the actor had said, "Prabhas has been working a lot during this lockdown, he has gone through a lot of scripts, all from different genres because he wants to further explore the actor in himself. He has been selecting films that will challenge him and help him grow, all his announcements are very different from each other, further proving the scale of versatility that he possesses."