Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' release POSTPONED amid Omicron scare, Covid surge

‘Radhe Shyam’, one of the much-awaited films, will not be released on January 14 due to growing Covid cases in India. The movie will feature South star Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Shasha Chettri and Riddhi Kumar.

The official page of UV Creations on Wednesday took to Instagram and informed about the delay to fans. The post read, “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in cinemas soon.”

Akshay Kumar’s next ‘Prithviraj’ that was scheduled to release on January 21 has also been postponed due to Omicron. According to IANS, a source said, “When you have a sure shot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can't gamble with such a huge product. 'Prithviraj' will massively aid in bringing people back to the theatres and it can't be released at a time when it won't fulfill this purpose. Business-wise too it doesn't make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box-office.”

Earlier, director SS Rajamouli had also announced that his upcoming film ‘RRR’ will not be realised on the given date due to Covid pandemic.