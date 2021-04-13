'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas looks charming as romantic hero in new poster

It's festival time across the country as Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh and Poila Boshak are celebrated. On the occasion of the same, Prabhas treated fans with the new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The out-and-out romantic film stars Pooja Hegde opposite the actor and is set to hit the screens in July this year.

In the new poster, Prabhas is looking handsome as ever in a dark brown turtleneck sweater and green plaid trousers. He is seen blushing while posing against the backdrop of a foggy environment and holding a pole. While sharing the poster, Prabhas captioned it as "One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak."

Check it out below:

With Radhe Shyam, Prabhas makes a comeback as a romantic hero after a hiatus of nearly a decade. Talking about his excitement for the fans, a source had earlier said, "It could be the love his fans showered on him each time they saw him playing a romantic hero on screen, that encouraged Prabhas to do it once again after a decade with an out-an-out romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. And after the tremendous response to the glimpse of the film, that was released recently, the audience is clearly excited to see Prabhas don upon the lover-boy hat. Prabhas is equally excited and pumped to showcase his 'Darling' side on the silver screen again."

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is slated to release on July 30, 2021.