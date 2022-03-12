‘Radhe Shyam’ celebrity review: Jagapathi Babu, Maruthi laud Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer

'Radhe Shyam,' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, was released on March 11th. A number of celebs have already seen the film and provided their opinions on the period romance. Celebrities are now heaping praise on the Prabhas starrer, which has already received accolades from netizens and fans.

This is his first film in nearly three years, and fans are excited to see Prabhas on the big screen in a never-before-seen role as a romantic hero. Radhe Shyam's trailer, posters, and songs have created a lot of buzz ahead of its release, and now fans can get tickets to see Prabhas in action.

My salute to director #RadhaKrishnakumar for making original, fresh and so beautiful love story #RadheyShyam! I didn’t even imagine that someone can make a love story without action with #Prabhas and convince the audience. My review is coming soon! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 11, 2022

Finished watching Visual Extravaganza #RadheShyam, Kudos to Darling #Prabhas for doing a love story despite having larger than life image

He lived in every frame, amazing chemistry wth cutie pie @hegdepooja, thanks to @UV_Creations @GopiKrishnaMvs for raising bar of Indian cinema pic.twitter.com/9xZTThpEch — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) March 11, 2022

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a palmist who knows the past and can foresee the future of the individuals he meets in ‘Radhe Shyam’

In the film, Pooja plays Prerana, his love interest. It was extensively shot throughout Europe. Their connection is adorable in the movie clips given by the producers, and they appear to be set to charm their way into the hearts of the viewers.

'Radhe Shyam' also stars Bhagyashree as Prabhas' mother, Krishnam Raju as Prabhas' mentor, Jagapathi Babu as India's richest businessman, Sachin Khedekar as a doctor in chief, Murali Sharma as Pooja Hegde's father, Kunaal Roy Kapur as Prabhas' best friend who owns a perfume shop in Italy.