‘Radhe Shyam’ celebrity review: Jagapathi Babu, Maruthi laud Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer

Celebrities are now heaping praise on the Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam', which has already received accolades from netizens and fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

'Radhe Shyam,' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, was released on March 11th. A number of celebs have already seen the film and provided their opinions on the period romance. Celebrities are now heaping praise on the Prabhas starrer, which has already received accolades from netizens and fans.

This is his first film in nearly three years, and fans are excited to see Prabhas on the big screen in a never-before-seen role as a romantic hero. Radhe Shyam's trailer, posters, and songs have created a lot of buzz ahead of its release, and now fans can get tickets to see Prabhas in action.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a palmist who knows the past and can foresee the future of the individuals he meets in ‘Radhe Shyam’

In the film, Pooja plays Prerana, his love interest. It was extensively shot throughout Europe. Their connection is adorable in the movie clips given by the producers, and they appear to be set to charm their way into the hearts of the viewers.

 

'Radhe Shyam' also stars Bhagyashree as Prabhas' mother, Krishnam Raju as Prabhas' mentor, Jagapathi Babu as India's richest businessman, Sachin Khedekar as a doctor in chief, Murali Sharma as Pooja Hegde's father, Kunaal Roy Kapur as Prabhas' best friend who owns a perfume shop in Italy.

