'Radhe Shyam' box office prediction: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer opens big, weekdays look gloomy

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's much-awaited 'Radhe Shyam' has opened with much fanfare. The actor's craze has definitely helped the film to open big in the South. The film has opened with jam-packed shows in Telugu and Tamil. But in Hindi, the film has debuted on a less satisfactory note. Also, the film has received mixed responses from critics, criticising the weak narrative and unreal screenplay.

Talking about the collection, the Hindi version of the film is expected to open around 10-15 crores. The actor's craze will definitely help to rake huge numbers at weekends. But going with the mixed response, the film may see a significant drop in the weekdays. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, "Things are not looking good for #RadheShyam as far Hindi market is concerned.. Film opening biz will be solely driven by #Prabhas stardom.. It must take 15 cr + opening to justify prabhas craze in hindi market which is looking tough right now."

Whereas critic Rohit Jaiswal mentioned that Prabhas' film must at least do 175 CR business in Hindi to earn Hit verdict. "Considering India back to normal in terms of Covid restrictions + 100% occupancy allowed everywhere + #Prabhas Stardom + Pan India Wide release + Rise of South India films in Hindi circuit, #RadheShyam in Hindi MUST OPEN with 20cr mark & 175cr needed for HIT VERDICT (Hindi)."

Today, Rohit Jaiswal hinted at the week opening of the Hindi version by stating, "Waiting for 6 tickets to get sold, before the show starts…. Or else will have to Wait & watch 11am show."

Prabhas' last film 'Saaho' collected around 89 crores on the first day (including 24 crores from the Hindi version), so it will be interesting to see, will Prabhas be able to beat his own record. Also, it would be intriguing to see if Radhe Shyam' could outrun the opening numbers of two recent successful films, 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'Valimai.' If Radhe Shyam's word-of-mouth worked against the film, then in Hindi belt, Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'The Kashmir Files' will become the choice of the moviegoers.