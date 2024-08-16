Raayan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch 2024's highest-grossing Tamil film, Dhanush's directorial

After becoming highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, Dhanush's directorial Raayan will now be streaming online.

Dhanush has achieved a remarkable feat in 2024. His second directorial, the action drama Raayan, was released with positive reviews from critics and audiences. Till now, Raayan is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, and it is also the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film.

After impressing the masses in the cinemas, the movie will be streamed online. On Friday, the streaming giant Amazon Prime announced the OTT release of Raayan. The superhit film will be streaming online from August 23 onwards. Sharing a poster of the film, the announcement post reads, "Raayan has a PURPOSE to fulfill and JUSTICE to seek. #RaayanOnPrime, Aug 23."

About Raayan

Raayan follows the story of four siblings who flee their village and find refuge in the city. As adults, Manickam (Kalidas Jayaram) is a righteous college student, while Muthu (Sundeep Kishan) is impulsive, and Raayan (Dhanush) takes on the responsible father figure role. Their bond centers around their sister, Durga (Dushara Vijayan). Raayan's efforts to marry Durga embroil him in a power struggle between gangsters Sethu (SJ Suryah) and Durai (Saravanan). A new cop in town (Prakash Raj) manipulates the situation, aiming to clean up the city. The story unfolds as Raayan fights to protect his family amidst escalating challenges.

Box office collection of Raayan

Dhanush's 50th film was made in the reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in 20 days. Raayan is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film, beating Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 (Rs 148 crore), and Vijay Sethupathi's hit Maharaja (Rs 107 crore).

