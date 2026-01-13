Raashii Khanna says 'for me Lohri…' marks the perfect time to celebrate family, music and joyful moments together

Raashii Khanna says Lohri is about warmth, gratitude and togetherness. She fondly remembers celebrating with family around bonfires in Delhi and believes the festival continues to unite people, spread happiness and mark the end of winter.

Bollywood and South film actress Raashii Khanna recently shared her thoughts on the festival of Lohri and what it means to her. Raashii has delightful recollections of the family celebration of the festival as a child in Delhi. She continues to observe and relish this special day even now that she is working in Hyderabad.

Fond childhood memories:

For Raashii, Lohri is not merely a festival but a festivity of warmth, gratitude, and unity. She remembers the time when her family and their neighbours used to get together every January around a huge bonfire. The whole lot would sing traditional songs, clap, dance and savour the festival atmosphere together. The aforementioned celebrations made cheerful memories of music, laughter and the joy of sharing.

What Lohri stands for:

Raashii tells that Lohri is not only about having fun and performing rituals. It is a moment to appreciate what we possess, to be with our dear ones, and to greet the coming of summer after the prolonged winter. In her opinion, the festival is a time to connect different generations, to tighten relationships and to share a sense of togetherness and joy.

Traditions of the festival:

In North India, during January, Lohri is one of the prominent festivals. The families come together to have a great time around the bonfire on this night. They are singing and dancing to the rhythm of the drums and also sharing traditional food like peanuts, popcorn, jaggery, and sesame seeds, which are being consumed. People are thus burning the food as a sign of expressing thanks and sharing their wishes with the divine. The celebration signifies the close of the cold season and the ushering in of more days with warmth and proper light.

The true meaning of Lohri:

Raashii thinks that even though the times are changing, the essence of Lohri will remain the same. For her, it is among the warmth of family and friends, happiness, sharing, life together and celebrating. The festival brings her back to the memory of happy meetings, warm winter nights beside the fire and all the little joys of being with the dear ones. Raashii’s thinking is in line with the spirit of Lohri: a festival that unites people, distributes thankfulness and happiness and replaces sorrow in hearts with joy.