Raangi Twitter review: Moviegoers hail Trisha's performance, call film 'perfect action thriller'

Raangi review: The Trisha-starrer action thriller has met with overwhelmingly positive responses from the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Trisha in Raangi/Lyca Productions Instagram

Starring Trisha in the lead role, the Tamil action-thriller Raangi was released in cinemas this Friday, December 30. The M. Saravanan directorial has opened to extremely positive reviews from moviegoers who have seen the film in the theatres on its first day of release and have shared their views on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

One user called Raangi the 'perfect action thriller' as they gave 3.5 stars to the film and wrote, "#Raangi: POWER-PACKED. Rating: 3 1/2 #Raangi is unexpectedly great and it's a perfect action thriller for the weekend", while another user tweeted, "#Raangi Different emotions...good attempt...visuals are eye-catching...as usual @trishtrashers steals the show".

"#Raangi - Female-centric action thriller Flick, also connects emotionally with characters on screen. worthy of the stunt sequence. @trishtrashers rocks with her solid performance as a bold journalist. BGM scores big as it elevates the majority of the scenes", wrote another Twitter user.

Another tweet read, "Watched #Raangi, Simply stunned by the visuals & BGM, #Trisha oh my gosh..No words to express..She was so convincing as Thaiyal nayaki...A very strong supporting cast...There was no lag at all. It was rather engrossing throughout...Hats off to the entire team on a blockbuster".

"#Raangi Watched it for Trisha. Went with no expectations and was mildly surprised to see the full house and the screenplay in 1st half. Trisha in mass avatar does decently well. Saravanan and the team has really worked on the script and filming it on a big scale", wrote another Twitter user.

Raangi is Trisha's second theatrical release of the year after Mani Ratnam's historical action epic Ponniyin Selvan: 1 in which she played the Chola princess Kundavai. The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters earning around Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide. Trisha will return in the sequel Ponniyin Selvan-2, whose release date was announced recently as April 28.

