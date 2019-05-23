Headlines

Entertainment

'Raangi': Enraged Trisha gets arrested in the intriguing new poster

Trisha Krishnan took to her social media pages and shared the official posters of her forthcoming film, 'Raangi'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 04:41 PM IST

Trisha Krishnan, who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Petta has a lot of films in her kitty. She has Garjanai, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Paramapadham Vilayattu, Raangi and one more Tamil film lined up. Recently, Trisha took to her social media pages and shared the official posters of her forthcoming film, Raangi. The film is penned by hit filmmaker AR Murugadoss and the posters have become the talk down South instantly.

In the poster, Trisha looks enraged as she is getting handcuffed by cops from a foreign country. She is seen wearing a purple tank top and rose gold shirt unbuttoned. She has tied her hair in a centre-parted sleek ponytail. Trisha tweeted the poster stating, "Here We Go! The Intriguing and Thrilling #Raangi First Look! @LycaProductions Story @ARMurugadoss Directed by @Saravanan16713 Music @CSathyaOfficial @venketramg #IntriguingRaangiFL #ShootInProgress"

Raangi is directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Lyca Productions. The shooting for the film is taking place currently and the makers are yet to announce the release date.

Meanwhile, Trisha also has an untitled action adventure to be directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan alongside Simran Bagga in which both of them play the leads.

While talking to DNA, Producer Vijayaraghavendra of All In Pictures said, "We have a few more surprises waiting for the audience in the film. The film will surely be a first of its kind attempt in Indian cinema. As of now, we are planning to start the shoot in the first week of March. We have zeroed in some important locations in Chennai, Kerala, Pichavaram, and Thailand."

