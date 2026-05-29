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Raakh OTT release date: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir's investigative thriller to premier on Prime Video in June

Raakh is a investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. Starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir in the leading roles, the thriller series will premiere on OTT platform Prime Video on June 12.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2026, 04:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Raakh OTT release date: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir's investigative thriller to premier on Prime Video in June
Raakh OTT release date announced
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Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir will be seen headlining the upcoming haunting investigative thriller Raakh. Prime Video announced the release date of the show on Friday, May 29. Taking to its social media platforms, the OTT platform shared the first poster of Raakh featuring Fazal and wrote, "Buried truths always find their way back #RaakhOnPrime, New Series, June 12."

The official synopsis of the Prime Original series reads, "Raakh is a investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth — but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity."

Prosit Roy, Director and Executive Producer, said, "Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller. What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature. Ali Fazal brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real."

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India, stated, "With Raakh we had a brilliant script but the on-screen execution has been even better. Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket have built a narrative that is as devastating as it is compelling. Ali Fazal delivers a performance of extraordinary depth as an officer consumed by a case that threatens to unravel everything he believes in, while Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir bring a layered intensity that elevates every frame. This is the kind of story that stays with you long after the screen goes dark."

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. Produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa, the show will premiere on Prime Video on June 12.

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