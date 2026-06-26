'Raakh isn't about the crime': Prosit Roy explains why he didn't show sexual assault in series-based on infamous Ranga-Billa case

Raakh director Prosit Roy says the series is inspired by the 1978 Ranga-Billa case but focuses on its impact on society rather than the crime itself.

Director Prosit Roy has shared why he chose to tell the story of Raakh differently from a typical crime thriller. While the web series draws inspiration from the 1978 Ranga-Billa case, Roy says his intention was never to recreate the crime but to explore how it changed the country and the lives of those affected by it.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, the Pataal Lok director explained that Raakh is only inspired by the infamous case involving the kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay in Delhi.

"So firstly, it is inspired by that case, not based on it. We wanted to use that just as a germ, as a starting point, to tell the story of that time. There were many other things which we wanted to explore through this series, the most important one being how it changed the landscape of our country. Earlier, we used to take lifts from cars passing by, we used to talk to strangers, but this incident changed all that. Raakh isn’t about the crime; it’s about what our country was before this crime and how it changed because of it, and also the people involved."

Roy also revealed that he consciously stayed away from making Raakh look like another OTT crime drama. That decision influenced several casting choices, including selecting Ali Fazal to play the police officer.

"When I first read the story, one thing I was sure about was that I didn’t want this to become yet another crime show; we already have too many of those on the OTT space. So, it was very important for me to find somebody who had never worn the police uniform in any of his work in the past, so Ali fit the bill, of a policeman who was an introvert and looking for his identity. For Rajjo and Babu, right from the beginning, I was absolutely clear that I needed newer faces, so there’s an element of surprise and also you don’t have any preconceived notion about them. We must have auditioned over 1,000 people for that role."

Speaking about the rest of the cast, Roy said Rakesh Bedi and Sonali Bendre were chosen because they brought something unexpected to their roles. He also admitted he was unsure if Sonali and Aamir Bashir would agree to be part of the project.

"No! We actually shot this much before Dhurandhar came out. We wanted someone who could look like Ali’s father, but we didn’t want a quintessential regular cop father. We all know what a fantastic actor Rakesh Ji is, and he has done very few serious roles, something which I wanted to break. For Sonali ma’am, I was very sceptical — we didn’t think she would say yes, because she’s used to doing certain kinds of roles in the lead. But thankfully, the moment the narration finished, we could see that she had tears in her eyes and she said that she really wanted to do this. Aamir too, I wasn’t sure, would say yes, so I ended up calling my friend Avinash Arun to talk to him, which worked out."

Roy also spoke about his decision not to depict sexual assault on screen, despite the story involving such a crime. He said the focus was always on the courage shown by the two children rather than the violence they faced.

"I always thought from the get-go, that what I wanted to focus on was the bravery of these two children. They were the real heroes. I wanted to show the courage which they showed in that moment. That’s why we also showed that scene where the brother uses his boxing skills to fight the killers."

Raakh, set in the late 1970s, stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Rakesh Bedi and others, and is currently streaming on OTT.