ENTERTAINMENT

Raaka: On his 44th birthday, Allu Arjun turns bald, terrifying werewolf for Atlee's film, first look with title reveal crashes internet

On Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, he unveiled the first look of his upcoming sci-fi actioner Raaka. In the upcoming mega project, the birthday boy is seen as a terrifying werewolf, leaving his fans stunned.

Allu Arjun in Raaka