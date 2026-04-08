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Raaka: On his 44th birthday, Allu Arjun turns bald, terrifying werewolf for Atlee's film, first look with title reveal crashes internet

On Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, he unveiled the first look of his upcoming sci-fi actioner Raaka. In the upcoming mega project, the birthday boy is seen as a terrifying werewolf, leaving his fans stunned.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 11:34 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Raaka: On his 44th birthday, Allu Arjun turns bald, terrifying werewolf for Atlee's film, first look with title reveal crashes internet
Allu Arjun in Raaka
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As Allu Arjun turns 44, he treats his fans with the first look of his next release, Atlee's ambitious sci-fi actioner, Raaka. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Raaka is releasing in 10 languages.

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