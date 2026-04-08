Raaka: On his 44th birthday, Allu Arjun turns bald, terrifying werewolf for Atlee's film, first look with title reveal crashes internet

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ENTERTAINMENT
On Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, he unveiled the first look of his upcoming sci-fi actioner Raaka. In the upcoming mega project, the birthday boy is seen as a terrifying werewolf, leaving his fans stunned.
As Allu Arjun turns 44, he treats his fans with the first look of his next release, Atlee's ambitious sci-fi actioner, Raaka.
Raaka is releasing in 10 languages.